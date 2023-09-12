This facial cleansing brush system is only $35 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Clean, glowing skin continues to be the aesthetic of the moment. To achieve the look, you don’t need perfect skin (who has that, after all?), but you do want to prioritize your skincare routine.

With this Amazon deal on a three-in-one rotating facial scrubber, you can save your pores and your money at the same time. Regularly priced at $79.99, the UMICKOO Facial Cleansing Brush is now up to 56% off.

The waterproof, rechargeable face scrubber rotates 360 degrees for a clean that mimics more expensive brands like Clarisonic and Foreo. It also comes with five different brush options, including a silicone brush, an exfoliating brush, a soft brush, a soft sponge brush and a pumice.

The facial brush also features an LED screen display that allows you to easily toggle between the type of cleansing you desire, whether it’s gentle, medium or deep.

For stubborn clogged pores, the facial brush comes with four suction probes that you can use to remove built-up sebum, blackheads, whiteheads and more. You can also customize the suction pressure, so you can customize your skincare routine to meet your unique needs.

Depending on the color you choose, the UMICKOO brush costs between $34.99 and $45.99. You can pick from white, blue, black, mint green and other color combos.

The UMICKOO facial brushes take four hours to fully charge, and then the battery will last for 20 days. So it’s perfect for travel or throwing in your gym bag.

