Exchange Club of Valdosta makes history with first woman being honored as 'Firefighter of the Year'

VALDOSTA, Ga. — History has been made in Valdosta.

Valdosta Fire Department's Corporal Eleana Rodriguez was named the 2023 Firefighter of the Year by the Exchange Club of Valdosta. She is the first woman to be honored for such.

"I feel honored to receive the Firefighter of the Year award, and I am grateful to be a part of a department that has invested so much in my education of the fire service," said Corporal Rodriguez. "I hope to continue to grow and be better every day."

According to the city of Valdosta, Rodriguez was selected as the Firefighter of the Year due to her initiative and spirit of excellence she displays on an ongoing basis.

Rodriguez has been employed with VFD for over a year, where her current duties involve fire suppression, life safety as a medical responder, ensuring inventory and preventive maintenance of the fire apparatus and equipment are ready for each shift, and serving as a driver and operator of Engine Two and Truck Two, according to the city.

Deputy Chief Haynes says they are proud to recognize Rodriguez as their 2023 Exchange Club Firefighter of the Year. "She continuously displays hard work, dedication and exemplifies the mission of the Valdosta Fire Department," said Haynes.

