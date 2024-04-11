Ex-NFL star Terrell Suggs arrested after pulling gun in Starbucks feud

Former NFL star Terrell Suggs was arrested Tuesday in Arizona, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's office, in relation to an incident earlier this year in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Scottsdale police say Suggs, 41, was taken into custody and booked on charges of threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct with a weapon. They add that the incident took place on March 10, but he was just arrested for the incident this week.

According to police documents, Suggs brandished a firearm during a verbal altercation in which he threatened to kill another driver after a minor collision in a Starbucks drive-thru. The incident was reportedly captured on a camera within the victim’s vehicle.

"I was getting coffee. I was not looking for any trouble," Suggs said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. "When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence."

Suggs has since been released from custody and is expected to appear in court later this month.

The seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker played 17 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 10th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2003. He spent almost all of his career in Baltimore before splitting his final season between the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

