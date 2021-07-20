Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Viola Davis memoir 'Finding Me' scheduled for next April

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/AP
Viola Davis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 13:02:29-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winner Viola Davis is working on a memoir her publisher calls deeply personal and brutally honest. HarperOne will release Davis’ “Finding Me” on April 19, 2022.

Davis will trace her rise from growing up in poverty and family violence in Rhode Island to becoming one of the world’s most acclaimed actors.

Davis won an Oscar for her starring role in the 2016 film “Fences,” an Emmy for “How to Get Away with Murder,” and Tonys for “Fences” and “King Hedley II.”

Other films include “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” and “The Help.”

Davis also plans to portray Michelle Obama for the Showtime series “First Ladies,” which she will help produce.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming