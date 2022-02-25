Valdosta State University chamber singers, conductor to perform at Carnegie Hall next month

NEW YORK (WTXL) — A music group and a conductor from Valdosta State University will perform at New York’s Carnegie Hall next month.

The Valdosta State University Chambers Singers, who are led by conductor Clell Wright, will perform at Carnegie Hall on March 19.

They will perform with a group of 100 in a choir, Poulenc’s “Gloria”. The performance their first at Carnegie Hall for the group from VSU.

“This performance is my debut as a conductor at Carnegie Hall and is the debut for my students as well,” according to a statement attributed to Wright. “This trip is especially exciting for us because many of our students are first generation university students and many have never traveled outside the south. To travel to New York and then have the opportunity to perform in such an historic venue is truly an excitement for our students.”

The Valdosta State University choir will be joined by six other choirs for the performance.

Since 2019, Wright has served on the faculty of Valdosta State University as Director of Choral Activities where he gives direction to five choral ensembles and teaches classes in Choral Conducting and Choral Repertoire.

For more information, visit www.carnegiehall.org.