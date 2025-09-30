US comedians face criticism for participating at Saudi festival

U.S. comedians are facing criticism for agreeing to perform at Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Comedy Festival.

The star-studded lineup includes Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and Pete Davidson.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in sports, entertainment and tourism in recent years as part of efforts to reshape its global image. However, the country has simultaneously implemented sweeping crackdowns on dissent, journalists and women's rights advocates.

Some of the festival events coincide with the seventh anniversary of the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Amusement park ride in Saudi Arabia collapses and injures more than 20 people

“The seventh anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi’s brutal murder is no laughing matter, and comedians receiving hefty sums from Saudi authorities shouldn’t be silent on prohibited topics in Saudi like human rights or free speech,” said Joey Shea, Saudi Arabia researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Everyone performing in Riyadh should use this high-profile opportunity to call for the release of detained Saudi activists.”

Bill Burr, who performed at the festival, which runs through Oct. 9, defended his decision to take part, calling it a “great experience.”

Definitely top three experiences I’ve had," Burr said on his podcast. "I think it’s going to lead to a lot of positive things.”