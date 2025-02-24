HOW TO WATCH: 2025 Oscars airs this Sunday, March 2nd on ABC

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The 97th Annual Academy Awards is this weekend. Hollywood's biggest night will once again be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Below is the schedule and how you can watch it.

Sunday, March 2nd:

3:30-5:30 p.m.: On the Red Carpet at the Oscars

5:30-6:30 p.m.: ABC World News Tonight

6:30-7:00 p.m.: The Oscars Red Carpet Show

7:00-10:32 p.m.: The Oscars Live from Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood

Associated Press

10:32-11:02 p.m.: American Idol

11:02-11:32 p.m.: ABC 27 Weekend News @11pm

*** All times are subject to change due to the live broadcast

HOW TO WATCH:

In addition to airing live on ABC, if you authenticate with your provider, the Oscars can also be viewed on ABC.com.

For the first time, Hollywood's biggest night will also be streamed live on Hulu.

Comedian and talk show host Conan O'Brien is hosting the show for the first time.

Associated Press

Nick Offerman will serve as the announcer for this year's ceremony.

For the the full list of nominees click here.

