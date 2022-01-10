Watch
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Actor, comedian found dead Sunday
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Bob Saget attends the "Shameless" FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 16:30:57-05

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma.

That's according to a sheriff’s office report released Monday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office report says there were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order.

Saget’s left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House."

