Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2011, file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, made a surprise appearance at a homeless support group meeting to speak to members of the nonprofit Ready, Willing & Able Philadelphia on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 11:37:35-04

(AP) — DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday evening at White Plains Hospital. Richman says the artist had a heart attack.

He said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed on drugs and was not sure what caused the heart attack.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The multiplatinum selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project