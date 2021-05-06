R&B singer Aaron Neville, 80, retires from touring

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fans of the sweet, melodic sounds of New Orleans' legendary vocalist Aaron Neville won't have many opportunities to hear him live from now on.

Neville announced his official retirement from touring in a post Tuesday on his official website.

The 80-year-old said embarking on multi-date tours is tiring and no longer appealing.

“The time has come for me to stop ripping and running on the road,” Neville wrote on his website. “I waited for someone to invent a way to beam me from show to show but no such luck. ... Unfortunately, the grueling nature of travel and the schedule needed to make a tour work has become less than desirable. The current climate of our world brought me many realizations. Life is short and I’d like to spend my remaining time on this earth being less hurried.”

But he did also say that he may still play live at special events in the future.

Since the pandemic began, Neville has live streamed solo performances from his home in upstate New York.