Police: R&B singer Derulo involved in resort scuffle in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Jason Derulo was banned from a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip after an altercation early Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Derulo "committed battery against two individuals" outside a nightclub at the Aria resort at approximately 2:22 a.m.

The victims did not want to press charges against the artist, police said.

Video obtained by celebrity website TMZ shows Derulo in a fight with two men after someone allegedly cursed him and called him by the name of R&B musician, Usher.

Security quickly intervenes and appears to break up the fight before Derulo again charges at one of the men, throwing several punches and knocking the man to the ground before he was apparently pulled off by security.

Police said Derulo was "trespassed" from the unnamed club.

He was not cited or arrested since the two men declined to press charges.