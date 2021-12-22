Watch
Parents of actor Alicia Witt found dead in their home

Posted at 1:49 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 13:49:08-05

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The parents of actor and singer Alicia Witt have been found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she asked a cousin to check on them.

Police say that 87-year-old Robert Witt and 75-year-old Diane Witt were found dead inside their Worcester home on Monday night and that the deaths are not considered suspicious.

Witt said in a statement she had not heard from her parents for several days, so she asked a cousin to check on them.

According to several media outlets, the Witt's were reportedly having issues with their furnace and using a space heater. Still, firefighters said there weren't any signs of carbon monoxide in the home, the Associated Press reported.

She called their deaths unimaginable.

The AP reported that there were no signs of trauma.

Autopsies are scheduled.

Witt had appeared in movies including "Dune," "Two Weeks Notice," and “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”

