Nonprofit declines donations from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming memoir

A mental health nonprofit has declined Jamie Lynn Spears' offer to donate profits from sales of her upcoming memoir.

Earlier this week, Britney Spears' younger sister announced that she had finished her book "Things I Should Have Said" and was planning to donate half of the book's profits to This is My Brave.

But after receiving backlash from Britney fans for partnering with Jamie Lynn amid the popstar's battle of breaking free of her conservatorship, the organization respectfully declined the offer.

"We Heard You. We're Taking Action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book," This is My Brave said in a statement on social media.

According to Huffington Post, Jamie Lynn said she initially chose the nonprofit because they do"amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences.”

Rolling Stone reported that Britney has called out her family for not supporting her, even stating during the testimony of her conservatorship battle that she would like to sue her family.

"Things I Should Have Said" is slated to be released on Jan. 22.