'Magnum, P.I.' actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83

Roger E. Mosley, an actor notably known for starring in the 1980s hit show "Magnum, P.I.," has died. He was 83.

According to CNN and Variety, his daughter Ch-a Mosley confirmed his death Sunday on Facebook.

"We could never mourn such an amazing man," she said in a tribute post. "He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you, daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy, but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well, and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

In a Facebook post on Saturday, she said her father had sustained injuries in a car wreck last week that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

No further details about the crash were available, the news outlets reported.

Mosley played helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in 158 episodes of the CBS television series alongside Tom Selleck in "Magnum, P.I.," Variety reported.

He also starred as Coach Ricketts on the 1990s sitcom "Hangin' with Mister Cooper," CNN reported.