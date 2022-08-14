Watch Now
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Posted at 10:45 AM, Aug 14, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP)  — The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.

Heche, 53, is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," the department announced Friday. "Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.

