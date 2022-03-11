Lady Gaga's foundation launches free mental health course

Lady Gaga is doing more while advocating for young people's mental health.

Through the Born This Way Foundation, the Academy Award winner partnered with Jack.org, a Canadian mental health charity, to launch a free online mental health course called the Be There Certificate, People reported.

"The Be There Certificate is a free, self-paced learning experience designed to increase mental health literacy and provide you with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to safely support anyone who may be struggling with their mental health," the website said.

The course aims to help teach young people how to support each other safely, confidently, and kind way.

It's available in English, Spanish and French.