Jay Leno headlines FSU’s Opening Nights 2022-23 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Comedian Jay Leno, singer songwriter Emmylou Harris, and novelist Colson Whitehead are expected to perform during Florida State University’s 25th anniversary season of Opening Nights.

According to a news release provided by FSU, the 2022-23 season begins Aug. 3 with a performance from ABBA The Concert at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall.

During the opening night, patrons are encouraged to wear 1970s inspired clothing.

FSU notes performances will take place in a variety of venues on and off FSU’s campus, including Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Opperman Music Hall, Nancy Smith Fichter Dance Theatre, the FSU President’s House, Dohnányi Recital Hall and Richard G. Fallon Theatre. Opening Nights also will host performances at LeMoyne’s Chain of Parks Art Festival, Goodwood Museum & Gardens and the Fred Turner Auditorium at Tallahassee Community College.

Leno is scheduled to perform at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall March 29, 2023.

For a list of the entire season’s scheduled performers and ticket information, visit the website OpeningNights.fsu.edu.