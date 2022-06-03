Infinitycon takes over the Tucker Civic Center this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Infinitycon is happening this weekend in the capital city.

The pop culture convention focuses on artists and creators of major and independent comic books, video & tabletop gaming, and anime.

There are events & entertainment for all ages scheduled throughout the weekend.

Attendees can shop, learn, be entertained, and come together to celebrate the pop culture they love.

Their aim is to entertain and inspire dreamers and creators of all ages.

"It's a place where, all of culture - I guess nerd culture - anything from science fiction to fantasy to comics, you're going to see your Star Wars, Harry Potter, your Lego, your Disney princesses. This is the kind of place where all of that comes together and everybody just hangs out and has a good time," David Heringer, coordinator of Infinitycon said.

Infinitycon is taking place Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

For more information, visit their website at infinitycon.com.