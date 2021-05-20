How to go back to the office in style after a year of yoga pants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If slippers and stretchy pants have taken the place of pants with real buttons, a fashion stylist says there are ways to shine as you step back into the workplace or a new job.

Mary Giuseffi insists how you dress on the outside can change how you feel on the inside. She’s appeared on the TODAY Show and more recently, she’s written “Undeniably You: The good, the Bad, and the Fabulous!” The book is currently a hot seller on Amazon.

“My goal is to love what you see in the mirror,” she said.

Giuseffi has spent decades perfecting the process of getting dressed. She says there’s science behind it.

“Early studies show that how we dress, our first impression, added to our credibility, will increase sales, it increased the way people see us and the way people trust us. But recent studies have even shown that it even impacts how we feel about ourselves,” she said.

Giuseffi’s book connects the dots between your fashion personality and how you feel. She went through five options in her own closet to help both men and women.

Men can reach for what she calls the “perennial classic,” the plaid shirt. She shared an example with a dramatic color palette.

“You can wear it with the sleeve down, you can wear it with the sleeve up. If you don’t want to be this bold, certainly you can tone it down and wear something a little quieter,” she said.

There are options for men to transition from a professional environment to a social one.

“The camp shirt is here to stay. It’s wonderful, it’s casual and yet it’s dressy enough to wear for casual workdays,” she said.

Some studies say as many as two-thirds of Americans have gained some weight during the past year.

“How do we combat perhaps a few pounds that we’ve gained through this past year, and almost all of us have,” Giuseffi said, pulling another outfit. “It’s happy, it’s bright, and it’s going to pull the attention away from the area where we may hold a little weight.”

Another option is to create a long, visual column using contrast and layers.

“The darker palette you use, the more narrow your figure is going to become,” she said.

Or, go with a more cheerful option. Giuseffi pulled out a dress from retailer Loveshack Fancy with a bright palette.

“For women of all ages, and all sizes, and all shapes. Florals work. Why? They’re joyful, they’re happy, and they’re comfy,” she said.

Consider the colors you wear as part of the message you make. Green is for balance and peace, pink is for healing, and blue for integrity and teamwork. At the end of the day, Giuseffi says, you can feel better wearing clothing that gives you a boost.

