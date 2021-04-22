Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Hilary Duff to reportedly star in 'How I Met Your Mother' sequel 'How I Met Your Father'

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Hilary Duff attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Hilary Duff
Posted at 9:47 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 21:47:16-04

"How I Met Your Mother" is getting a sequel.

According to USA Today, Hulu announced on Wednesday that Hilary Duff would star in "How I Met Your Father."

CNN reported that the show had received a 10-episode order.

Duff will star as the narrator Sophie, who acquaints her son of how she ended up meeting his father. The star will also be an executive producer.

Also involved in the project are Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the original creators of "How I Met Your Mother," and "This Is Us" writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project