Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dinner with singer Katy Perry in Montreal

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry had dinner together in Montreal this week.

A communications consultant for the restaurant Le Violon confirmed Tuesday that the former prime minister and the singer spent about two hours at the fine-dining spot Monday evening. Photos of the meetup published by TMZ sparked speculation of a budding romance.

Samantha Jin said the pair kept to themselves and neither the staff nor other patrons approached them for a photo. “We kind of got the vibe that they were a little more chill,” she said.

Jin added that there was no indication of romance in the air, noting: “No visual signs of PDA or anything.”

The report about the dinner first appeared on TMZ, which posted video of Trudeau and Perry in animated conversation at the eatery.

Perry recently split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom and is on tour with stops including Ottawa on Tuesday, Montreal on Wednesday, Quebec City on Friday, and two dates in Toronto next week.

Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire separated in 2023.

During the meal, Jin said security watched from the bar as the pair noshed on a chef’s menu featuring a range of appetizers including tuna, beef tartare, lobster and asparagus, with lamb as their main course.

Jin said Chef Danny Smiles stopped by their table to say hello, and before heading out, they came into the kitchen to thank the team.

A spokeswoman for Trudeau didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for Perry wasn't immediately available for comment.

Trudeau announced his resignation earlier this year after nearly a decade in power. His father, late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, was a bachelor when he became prime minister. He dated actresses Barbra Streisand and Kim Cattrall and married a 22-year-old woman while in office at age 51.

Born and raised in California, Perry is a 13-time Grammy Award nominee. She helped usher in the sound of ’00s pop, quickly becoming one of the bestselling artists of all time for her campy, big, belting anthems. She has released seven studio albums, most notably 2010’s sugar-sweet “Teenage Dream.” The album produced five No. 1s that tied a record set by Michael Jackson’s 1987 album “Bad.”