Photo Gallery | The Oscars, 95th Academy Awards | March 12

Brendan Fraser accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from right are Halle Berry and Jessica Chastain. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

M.M. Keeravaani, right, and Chandrabose accept the award for best original song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan accept the award for best original screenplay for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ruth E. Carter accepts the award for best costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" accepts the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ke Huy Quan kisses his Oscar statuette as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

