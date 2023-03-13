Photo Gallery | The Oscars, 95th Academy Awards | March 12
Oscars were awarded as movie and film's biggest night, the 95th Academy Awards were held Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Brendan Fraser accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: ASSOCIATED PRESS Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: ASSOCIATED PRESS Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from right are Halle Berry and Jessica Chastain. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP M.M. Keeravaani, right, and Chandrabose accept the award for best original song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: ASSOCIATED PRESS Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan accept the award for best original screenplay for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: ASSOCIATED PRESS Ruth E. Carter accepts the award for best costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: ASSOCIATED PRESS Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: ASSOCIATED PRESS The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" accepts the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: ASSOCIATED PRESS Ke Huy Quan kisses his Oscar statuette as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Photo by: ASSOCIATED PRESS