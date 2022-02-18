Watch
Cirque Italia Water Circus at Governor's Square Mall this weekend

Shows run through Monday, Feb. 21
Posted at 10:02 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 22:02:38-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Circus is coming to town.

This weekend you, family and friends can enjoy the Cirque Italia Water Circus now until Monday at Governor's Square Mall.

The Aquatic Spectacular features a stage holding 35 thousand gallons of water as acts like Trapeze artists, BMX bikes and roller skaters take the stage.

Tickets are on sale now and you can even get a free child ticket using the code FACE-FREE .

You can visit their website at https://www.cirqueitalia.com/ for more dates, showtimes and ticket deals.

