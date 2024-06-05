Rihanna announces Fenty Hair: Everything we know about the new product line

Please, "Don't Stop the [products]" Rihanna!

The musician and founder of Fenty Beauty announced Tuesday she's adding a new family to her multi-billion-dollar brand: Welcome, Fenty Hair.

In a video post on Instagram, featuring Miss RiRi with a blonde mullet cut, the "Diamonds" singer said the line will give customers "the hair experience you've been waiting for."

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!" the post read.

As she said, Rihanna is no stranger to the hair game. Over the years, she's had a red bob, a blonde balayage short cut, long braids, a straight pixie cut and sleek black hair, just to name a few.

And while it's not clear which products to achieve those looks will be available in Fenty Hair, the promotional video gives a sneak peek into some potential ones, with clips alluding to at least a gel, shampoo and curl product coming to Fenty Beauty's website June 13. Customers can also sign up to get early access on June 10.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey in September 2017, first gaining traction for its broad skin tone inclusivity. The brand has since expanded with Fenty Skin, Fenty Eau De Parfum and now Fenty Hair.

And she's joining the hair care market at a great time, with Technavio stating it's expected to grow by $19.67 billion from 2022 to 2027.

Other celebrities have joined the mane attraction, too. Most recently, Beyoncé dropped Cécred in February 2024. In a press release, she noted — similarly to Rihanna — that it was inspired by the many different ways she's worn her hair, including "natural, flat-ironed, braids, colored, weaves, wigs." The musician said she wanted everyone to have the freedom to wear their hair how they want while keeping it healthy and dispelling hair myths.

Tracee Ellis Ross also has a hair brand, Pattern, that focuses on textured hair. Jonathan Van Ness, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae and Jennifer Aniston are also among haircare brand founders.