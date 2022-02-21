Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Brett Young to perform at Cascades Park April 29

Tickets go on sale Friday
items.[0].image.alt
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Brett Young arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Brett Young
Posted at 4:47 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 16:47:02-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A country music singer is scheduled to perform in Tallahassee this spring.

The Leon County government announced Monday that country singer Brett Young will perform at Cascades Park’s Capital City Amphitheater on April 29.

On the day of the show, entry begins at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

The county notes that tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

Ticket prices begin at $25 and may be purchased at https://www.capitalcityamphitheater.com/ or call 850-878-6900.

Known for his mix of west coast and southern sound, Young has been nominated for several country music awards during his career.

Cascades Park: 1001 South Gadsden St, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming