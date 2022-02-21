Brett Young to perform at Cascades Park April 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A country music singer is scheduled to perform in Tallahassee this spring.

The Leon County government announced Monday that country singer Brett Young will perform at Cascades Park’s Capital City Amphitheater on April 29.

On the day of the show, entry begins at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

The county notes that tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

Ticket prices begin at $25 and may be purchased at https://www.capitalcityamphitheater.com/ or call 850-878-6900.

Known for his mix of west coast and southern sound, Young has been nominated for several country music awards during his career.

Cascades Park: 1001 South Gadsden St, Tallahassee, FL 32301