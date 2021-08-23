Bialik to be 1st guest host of 'Jeopardy!' following Richards' resignation, reports say

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Mayim Bialik is set to be the first guest host of “Jeopardy!” following the abrupt departure of Mike Richards last week, according to multiple reports.

The Hollywood Reporter and CNN report that the “Big Bang Theory” actress will tape three weeks of episodes when production on the long-running TV show resumes this week.

Additional guest hosts are expected to be announced at a later time, as the show continues its search for a new permanent host.

“Jeopardy!” spent the last year with guests hosts in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2020.

Earlier this month, Bialik was named as the host of the game show’s primetime events and tournaments when Richards was announced as Trebek’s successor.

However, Richards resigned from the job on Friday after a series of misogynistic remarks he made in the past resurfaced. It was revealed that the 46-year-old made demeaning comments about women on a podcast.

In his resignation, Richards told staff that moving forward would be too much of a “distraction for our fans.” Though, he’s still set to remain an executive producer of the show.

When Sony announced Richards and Bialik as hosts on Aug. 11, the company said “Jeopardy!” would begin production on its 38th season in mid-August, with new episodes launching on Sept. 13.