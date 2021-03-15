Beyoncé is most decorated woman in Grammy history, Blue Ivy is second youngest winner

Beyoncé — and her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy — won the Grammy Award for best music video Sunday night for their performances in the "Brown Skin Girl" video.

Blue Ivy is the second youngest winner of a Grammy behind Leah Peasell, who was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 show for their appearance on “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack.

Neither Beyoncé or Blue Ivy were on the virtual Premiere Ceremony where the award was announced.

The win helped Beyoncé become the most decorated woman in Grammy history Sunday night.

Beyoncé broke the record with her victory for best R&B performance for “Black Parade,” surpassing the 27 Grammys won by Alison Krauss.

She had tied the record just minutes earlier when she won best rap song with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage.”

See the full list of winners from the 2021 Grammy Awards.