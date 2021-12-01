Baldwin to ABC about shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger'

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has released a clip in which Alec Baldwin tells George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger on a gun that went off on a New Mexico film set, killing a cinematographer.

The interview will air as a prime-time special Thursday on ABC and will stream later on Hulu.

According to the Associated Press, Baldwin fired a prop gun that had been loaded with live ammunition.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and the film's director, Joel Souza, was injured.

Souza was standing behind Hutchins and was wounded, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, court records stated that the gun was one of three that was placed on a cart outside where a scene was being acted by the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez.

Baldwin was then handed the gun by assistant director Dave Halls, who picked the gun off the cart, brought it inside, and gave it to Baldwin, the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that Halls did not know the gun was loaded with live rounds.

It is the first time Baldwin has spoken in-depth on-screen about the shooting.

ABC News says it will do a more in-depth report on the investigation into the killing next week on "20/20."