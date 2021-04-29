Arrests made in connection with violent theft of Lady Gaga's dogs, reports say

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles Police Department has made several arrests in connection with the violent theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs in February.

TMZ was first to report on the arrests. In a statement from police, five people were arrested in connection with the theft and shooting.

Two of Gaga’s three French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen after the singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking them in Hollywood on Feb. 24.

Fischer was sent to the hospital, but he was expected to recover. A few days later, he took to Instagram and detailed his “close call with death.”

Later in the week, LAPD announced that Gaga’s dogs had been recovered unharmed. Officers said a woman brought the dogs to a police station.

Police now say the woman who returned the dogs was arrested along with four others. Detectives say they do not believe the suspects initially knew the dogs belonged to Gaga.

Investigators believe the motive for the theft was the value of the French bulldogs, which is in the thousands of dollars.

Gaga had been offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs.

It’s unclear at this time what charges the arrested suspects are facing.