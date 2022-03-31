Actor Ezra Miller ordered to stay away from Hawaii couple

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge has granted a couple's request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, an actor known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films.

The couple's petition for a temporary restraining order this week alleges that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island.

The couple also alleged that Miller stole some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet, the Associated Press reported.

Before the couple filed the petition, police arrested Miller at a bar for allegedly yelling obscenities, grabbing a mic from a singing woman, and lunging at a man playing darts.

Neither Miller nor the actor's representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

Miller is ordered to appear in court on April 13, the news outlet reported.