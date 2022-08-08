Watch Now
Actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

In the latest string of run-ins with law enforcement, actor Ezra Miller was charged Sunday with felony burglary in Vermont.

In a statement, Vermont State Police said they were notified on May 1 about several alcohol bottles being taken from a residence in Stamford while the homeowners were gone.

Police said as a result of their investigation, which included looking at surveillance videos and taking statements, they found probable cause to charge the embattled star of “The Flash" with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

According to the statement, police found Miller on Sunday around 11:30 p.m. and issued them a citation to appear for arraignment on Sept. 26 in Vermont Superior Court.

This is just the latest incident Miller has had that involves law enforcement.

Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii, once in May for disorderly conduct and harassment and again in April for second-degree assault.

Miller is scheduled to appear at his September court date in Vermont at 8:15 a.m., police said.

