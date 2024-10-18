Early voting schedule announced for 2024 general election in Leon County

Early Voting for the 2024 General Election in Leon County runs from October 21 to November 3.

Voters can cast ballots at 10 locations throughout the county with varying hours.

Vote-by-Mail ballots can be dropped off at any Early Voting site during voting hours.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is October 24, and must be returned by 7 p.m. on November 5.

Voters can contact the Supervisor of Elections Office for any questions via email or phone.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

Early voting gets underway starting Monday, October 21, and running through Sunday, November 3.

Leon County voters can cast ballots for the General Election at ten Early Voting locations

The benefits of Early Voting include shorter wait times, 320 combined hours of weekend voting availability, and the flexibility to vote at any Early Voting site in Leon County.

The list of Early Voting hours and locations can be found below, in the Election Guide which was mailed to all voters, and at LeonVotes.gov.



Leon County Courthouse

301 S Monroe St

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Leon County Elections Center

2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bruce J Host Northeast Branch Library

5513 Thomasville Rd

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dr B L Perry Jr Branch Library

2817 S Adams St

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Eastside Branch Library

1583 Pedrick Rd

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FAMU Student Union

1628 MLK Jr Blvd

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fort Braden Community Center

16387 Blountstown Hwy

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FSU Student Union

75 N Woodward Ave Way

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lake Jackson Community Center

3840 N Monroe St

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Woodville Community Center

8000 Old Woodville Rd

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Voters can drop-off a Vote-by-Mail ballot at any Early Voting site during voting hours.

Each site has a secure ballot intake station (also known as a drop box) staffed by an election worker, so voters can return their Vote-by-Mail ballots directly to the Elections Office.

The Elections Office must receive Vote-by-Mail ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 5 for them to be counted. Any ballots received after this deadline will not count, so voters are encouraged to return their ballots soon.

If a voter has not yet requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot, there is still time to do so.

The deadline to request a mail ballot is Thursday, October 24.

After this deadline, and up to and including Election Day itself, voters can pick up their Vote-by-Mail ballot in person. Ballots can be picked up from the Elections Office at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway. Voters can also have a family member or someone else they designate to pick up a Vote-by-Mail ballot for them. Starting on October 26, if a voter wants to pick up a Vote-by-Mail ballot, they must list an emergency that prevents them from voting in person.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.