TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police tell ABC 27 that one person was shot in the area of Fourth and Gibbs Drive.

Multiple units from TPD could be seen at the scene of the investigation Monday morning.

The extent of that person's injuries has not been released.

As far as we know, so far no arrests have been made.

Tallahassee's Online Police Statistics indicates the call came in at 6:33 a.m., Monday morning.

This is a developing story, we will update as more details come in.