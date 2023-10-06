Dry air and gusty winds create fire weather concerns this weekend, with cooler weather in the forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some spotty showers are popping up across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia this afternoon with a mostly overcast sky as a cold front approaches the region. This has helped keep temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region, making for cooler weather. Tonight, passing clouds will continue with some clearer periods as low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. There will be the chance at a brief isolated shower through the overnight hours and beginning of the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow will start on the mostly cloudy side with cloudy periods continuing throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s one more time before cooler weather arrives. Winds can gust upwards of 20 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon. Combined with low humidity, this will create fire concerns with a Fire Weather Watch, so make sure to avoid any outdoor burns throughout the day. A cold front moving through the region tomorrow afternoon will drop dewpoint temperatures dramatically from the 60s to 30s, meaning much drier and cooler weather is on the way this weekend. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 50s Saturday night. Sunday will bring highs in the low to mid 70s with overnight lows dipping into the 40s for some locations.

In the long run, sunny skies return to the forecast Monday while rain chances increase for the middle to latter parts of next week. High temperatures will rebound into the 80s midweek after a chilly start to the workweek.