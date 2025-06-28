Families across the U.S. area preparing for Fourth of July celebrations may need to budget more for their fireworks displays this year due to import tariffs affecting prices.

Many fireworks sold in the U.S. come from overseas, primarily China, and recent tariffs are now impacting what consumers will pay at fireworks stands.

A passion ignited: Meet Kevin Surface

Kevin Surface isn't just a fireworks vendor — he's a man who found his spark in an unexpected place.

"I graduated college, I was newly sober at the time, and I was looking for something to do," Surface said.

That search led to Kaboomtown Fireworks, starting with a single tent and now expanding with a second location.

Why are prices higher this year?

Surface explains that the timing of Chinese shipments is crucial to understanding this year's price increases.

"It's crazy cause they got the tariffs back down, but that was right after most of the shipments came into the country, so most of the product prices that were imported this year are affected," Surface said.

WATCH: How to save on fireworks amid tariffs

Tariffs drive up fireworks prices ahead of Fourth of July: Tips to save for your celebrations

For shoppers, these tariffs translate to modest but noticeable price increases at the register.

"On average, my prices may be a couple of dollars (more) per product. The larger items, I have boxes that are $130, last year they were $125," Surface said.

Budget-friendly options that still dazzle

Despite the increases, Surface points out several affordable alternatives that provide good value for cost-conscious shoppers, including classics like Roman candles and artillery shells.

Best value for your dollar: Surface said one-inch mortars offer impressive visual impact at a lower price point.

"The big boxes of those are $130, but you want the same effect, and you light one at a time, you drop these down in here, and they're $9, and you get six of them. For the price, they're good quality," Surface said.

Family-friendly finds: Families with young children looking for safer options can find packages with fountains, snap pops and ground spinners for about $17.

Money-saving strategies for your celebration

1. Negotiate prices: The secret to scoring the best deals might be timing and negotiation. Sellers have a brief sales window, and some may be open to discussing prices.

"I will work with you, so I will get you the best prices," Surface said.

2. Check for bundle deals: Many vendors offer package deals that provide better value than purchasing individual items separately.

3. Combine resources with neighbors: Consider pooling money with neighbors for a larger, shared display rather than everyone purchasing smaller individual sets.

4. Focus on finale pieces: Invest in a few high-impact finale pieces rather than numerous smaller items that might not create as memorable an experience.

5. Shop after the holiday: With July Fourth falling on a Friday this year, Surface said the real deals ignite after the holiday. If your celebration can wait until Saturday, you'll find lower prices.

A little patience and planning could mean big savings, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This article was written by Taylor Nimmo for the Scripps News Group in Cincinnati.