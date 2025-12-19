Are dollar stores still worthwhile without $1 prices?

Even at dollar stores, shoppers need to be budget-conscious. While you can still find serious bargains, prices have gone up.

"Some things are now marked on the shelves at $1.50, $3, or $5," said Esther Grubbs, a longtime Dollar Tree shopper who loves the discount chain for cheap finds like wrapping paper and greeting cards.

She reached out after noticing red stickers that indicated a price change on some items.

"I noticed the red stickers, and it didn't immediately hit me," Grubbs said. "And then I realized that they were hiding the actual price, which is my beef."

Dollar stores aren’t $1 anymore

In a December statement, Dollar Tree CEO Mike Creedon said 85% of items are still priced at $2 or less, adding, "we continue to deliver exceptional value, while our multi-price assortment allows us to offer even more high-quality products and great gift options for the holidays."

A Dollar Tree spokesperson told Scripps News that those red stickers were a temporary way of making price adjustments, but are being phased out.

Dollar General, on its website, claims to sell more than 2,000 items at the $1 price point or less, but prices can reach the $10-$20 range in categories like health, toys and hardware.

Shikha Jain, lead partner for consumer North America at Simon-Kucher, said inflation is driving recent price hikes.

"Tariffs have pushed inflation up, and businesses are required to ensure that they are delivering good profit," Jain said.

She said dollar stores can still be cheaper if you're not committed to a specific brand.

"They're still looking for the item that's the best price across all categories. Whether it's staple goods, discretionary goods, or even some additional splurge items, they’re still the best value for money that you can get," Jain said.

What to buy, what to skip at dollar stores

Stephanie Carls with RetailMeNot said dollar stores shine in categories like party supplies, gift wrap, storage and greeting cards.

"Things like your kitchen basics, so foil pans, maybe even zipper bags, the craft supplies, even seasonal decor," Carls said.

She said that some items are better bought elsewhere.

"If it plugs in, I would skip it because that's where quality is sometimes questionable," Carls said.

When shopping the food aisles at dollar stores, Carls urges shoppers to check packaging for expiration dates and also unit price.

"You have to treat these stores like a strategy now and not a free-for-all," Carls said.

Grubbs still misses the lower prices.

"My dollar and a quarter store is now my $1.75 store," Grubbs said.

But dollar stores can still be a cheaper alternative for many shoppers looking to save, so you don’t waste your money.

