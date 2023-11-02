Donald Trump Jr. testifies for 2nd day in father's fraud trial

Donald Trump Jr. returned to the witness stand Thursday in a New York civil fraud trial.

New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Donald Trump and top executives within the Trump Organization, including Trump Jr., conspired to inflate the former president's wealth by falsifying financial records.

Trump Jr. testified for about 90 minutes on Wednesday, saying he wasn't involved in his father's financial statements. On Thursday, he reiterated that point.

“I rely on the accounting team to tell me what’s accurate," he said. "That’s why we have accountants.”

Trump Jr. added that his signature is on documents that were approved by the accounting team.

SEE MORE: Donald Trump Jr. testifies in New York civil fraud trial

Once Trump Jr. concludes his testimony on Thursday, his brother Eric Trump, who is also an executive at the Trump Organization, is expected to testify.

The former president is expected to take the stand Monday in this case. It will be the first time during the trial that he will face questions from opposing counsel.

The judge in this case has already found that Trump committed fraud by overvaluing his properties in order to get better interest rates and better insurance rates. This portion of the trial is solely to determine how much money the Trump Organization will have to pay back.

Good morning everyone.

We’re in New York for the Trump civil fraud trial. Today, Donald Trump Jr. & Eric Trump are expected in the stand. pic.twitter.com/P3eSnRKWTW — Ava-joye (@Avajoye) November 2, 2023

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com