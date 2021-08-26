Dollar Tree has Halloween decorations for just $1 each

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have a tendency to drop too much cash when Halloween rolls around, you are not alone. Not only do I personally have the same problem, but the National Retail Federation predicted that in just 2020 alone, Americans would spend about $8 billion celebrating the holiday.

Because I tend to buy any and everything I think I need, I have saved some serious money over the years by skipping Target’s Halloween section whenever possible and instead browsing at dollar stores.

Dollar Tree just rolled out its own 2021 Halloween line and it’s full of spooky stuff that won’t make you frightened to check your balance after you’re done shopping.

Not only does the chain typically have Halloween decor, party supplies and even costume accessories for just $1, but if you’re crafty, it’s also easy to make your own decorations by combining different items.

This DIY mesh spider wreath, for example, would cost you around $15 to make from stuff that you can find at Dollar Tree. It could be a fun project to do with a little one and serve as a beloved decoration you pull out every fall.

Here are some of our favorite Halloween pieces we found for $1 each from Dollar Tree this year:

Felt Sticker Pumpkin Decor Sets

While carving pumpkins is a fun part of Halloween, if you’d prefer not to have pumpkin guts all over your hands — or your house — these felt sticker decor sets will turn your pumpkins into an alligator, unicorn, monster or cat. The only other thing you’ll need to complete each look is a little paint, which you can also easily find there.

Halloween Oven Mitts And Pot Holders

These fun Halloween oven mitts and pot holders come in multiple prints, including a haunted house and a headstone. They have fun messages on them, including, “Happy hauntings” and “Have a spooktacular Halloween.”

Halloween Tree With Base

This Halloween-themed tree is 18 inches tall, so it will fit on a countertop, desk or table. While it is already pretty festive, with black and orange tinsel, you can add mini ornaments like a 16-count package of black, orange and purple bulbs.

Halloween Doormats

You’ll find Halloween-themed doormats in multiple styles, including “Trick or Treat” and “Tis the season to be spooky.” The mats are digitally printed on a non-woven fabric.

Plastic Bones

This bag of 18 plastic bones is great for making a centerpiece or just sprinkling around the house for some extra detailing. The bones measure 3/4 inches each, so be aware that they are quite tiny and would work best inside and as part of a larger decoration.

Mini Purple Halloween Lights

I’m a firm believer that hanging up strings of lights is not just a Christmas activity. This strand of purple indoor lights on black wire is 5 feet long and can be steady or flashing. You can also get the lights in orange.

Speaking from personal experience (I have been checking for Halloween decor at my local Dollar Tree weekly for about a month), if you don’t see something at your location that you want, keep checking back the closer it gets to October. I have seen more Halloween goodies added each time I go, so chances are they will continue stocking the shelves for the next few weeks.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.