Dog abandoned, left on the side of the interstate during Hurricane Milton gets adopted

Trooper, a Bull Terrier abandoned before Hurricane Milton, has been adopted by Frank and Carla.

Trooper was found tied to a post by members of the Florida Highway Patrol and taken in by the Leon County Humane Society.

Trooper's story went viral, resulting in several adoption applications from across the country.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Trooper the dog officially has a forever home. You may remember Trooper was abandoned along I-75 during Hurricane Milton evacuation back in October.

He was rescued by a member of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lisa Glunt, Executive Director of the Leon County Humane Society posted the good news on their Facebook page that Trooper had been adopted.

The Bull Terrier Trooper met his new parents, Frank and Carla. He also has a new sibling, Dallas, another Bull Terrier.

Back in October, FHP announced the original owner of Trooper was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty charges.

The Humane Society says they received several applications for Trooper from across the country as his story went viral. They're now encouraging neighbors to support animal welfare where they live by adopting fostering and volunteering at a local shelter.

Click here to learn how to adopt or foster a furry friend.

