Disney World offers Florida residents magical 2-day ticket deal

John Raoux/AP
The newly painted Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen with the the crest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the theme park Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jan 11, 2022
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A new two-day ticket deal is being offered for Florida residents as Disney World continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

According to a press release, Floridians can get a two-day Disney Weekday Magic ticket for $149 plus tax. There is also a three or four-day option, which are $179 and $199 plus tax, respectively.

The tickets are valid Monday-Friday only from January 11 through April 7. They are subject to blackout dates from March 14-18.

The tickets are valid for admission to one theme park per day and reservations through the Disney Park Pass system are required.

Tickets and add-on options expire on April 7, 2022. All tickets and options are nontransferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced.

