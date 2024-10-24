Disaster SNAP benefits to start October 28th for hurricane-affected families

Disaster SNAP benefits (D-SNAP) will provide food assistance to families affected by recent hurricanes.

D-SNAP will be available starting Monday, October 28th, and will be rolled out in two phases.

Pre-registration is required for all applicants and will be open from October 27th to October 31st.

Counties eligible for D-SNAP include Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Taylor, and Wakulla.

Today, Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton who are not receiving food assistance through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

D-SNAP will be implemented by the Department in phases and by county beginning Monday, October 28, 2024. Pre-registration is required by all applicants and can be found online at MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP. To ensure the fastest service to households who are eligible to receive D-SNAP, the Department will begin the first phase by offering a phone option. In the coming weeks, the Department will host in-person D-SNAP events for residents who cannot participate by phone. The locations for in-person D-SNAP events will be announced soon, with all information available online.

“Our Department has been working diligently to provide support and resources for individuals and families impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton,” said Secretary Shevaun Harris. “One of the services that the Department offers post-storm is funding to replace food lost after the Hurricanes made landfall through the Disaster Supplemental Assistance Program (D-SNAP) and we are pleased to continue to be able to offer both a telephonic and in-person application process to ensure individuals have multiple options to apply.”

Who is eligible for D-SNAP?

To qualify for D-SNAP:

• Applicants must NOT be receiving regular food assistance

• Applicants must have been living in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Helene and/or Milton

• Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related loss such as:

o Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property

o Loss of food

o Reduction or loss of income

Other disaster-related expenses

Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements

What assistance is available through D-SNAP?

• Eligible recipients will receive an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card by mail that can be used to purchase food at authorized USDA food retailers.

• The EBT card cannot be used for alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, or non-food items.

How do I apply for D-SNAP?

1. Pre-register online by clicking HERE: D-SNAP Pre-Registration Link (available starting Sunday, October 27)

• Pre-registration is ONLY available for counties designated in each phase. View the Phase Schedule by County below.

• Verification is required for certain elements of the application.

• Eligibility can be determined more quickly and easily if a state driver’s license or identification number and a Social Security number are provided.

• Pre-registration will only be open for counties listed in the current phase.

• Residents who are unable to pre-register online can visit one of the D-SNAP event locations in-person when they are open.

• When selecting the disaster on the pre-registration form, please select the most recent storm that impacted your household.

2. After online pre-registration is complete, applicants must complete a phone interview by calling the D-SNAP Call Center OR attend an on-site event at a later date.

• Applicants may only call during the designated dates and operating hours for their county.

• Phone interview times are designated based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name.

o See Phase Schedule by County for details.

o D-SNAP Call Center: 888-348-0408, Hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

PHASE ONE: Schedule by County

1. Online pre-registration will be OPEN for Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counites from Sunday, October 27 at 12:01 a.m. through Thursday, October 31 at 11:59 p.m.

2. Pre-register online by clicking HERE: D-SNAP Pre-Registration Link

3. After pre-registration is complete, applicants in the Phase One counties must call the

D-SNAP Call Center at 888-348-0408 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET on the designated day listed below to complete a phone interview.

• Last name begins with A-F: Call on Monday, October 28

• Last name begins with G-N: Call on Tuesday, October 29

• Last name begins with O-Z: Call on Wednesday, October 30

• Any last name: Call on Thursday, October 31

PHASE TWO: Schedule by County

Counties: Charlotte, Hernando, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota

Pre-Registration Dates: Sunday, November 3 – Friday, November 8

Telephonic Dates: Monday, November 4, and Wednesday, November 6 – Friday, November 8

PHASE THREE: Schedule by County

Counties: Citrus, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, and Volusia

Pre-Registration Dates: Monday, November 11 – Friday, November 15

Telephonic Dates: Tuesday, November 12 – Friday, November 15

The Department will hold in-person D-SNAP events for residents who cannot participate by phone.

On-site locations will be announced soon.

Residents who live in one of the eligible counties in phase two and three cannot pre-register until the pre-registration dates are announced for the

in-person D-SNAP events.

