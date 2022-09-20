DeSantis proposes permanent tax exemptions on baby necessities, including strollers and cribs

BRADENTON, Fla. — On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new "family-focused tax relief" proposals at a Bradenton restaurant. The proposals include some permanent exemptions and some that last for a year.

The proposed exemptions include things like baby and toddler necessities, including cribs and strollers; children's books and toys; children's athletic equipment; household supplies; pet food and medications and more.

DeSantis said there was a lot of success with the tax holidays passed in the last legislative session, which included an exemption on children's diapers and clothing. That holiday started on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2023.

The governor said in next year's tax relief package, the state is going to work with the legislature to create a permanent sales tax exemption on baby necessities.

He said the state is also going to propose a permanent sales tax exemption on all cribs and strollers.

"We can do this tax relief really without breaking a sweat at this point," DeSantis said. "We're gonna do it, and we're gonna deliver for the people of this state more than we ever have before."

The governor is also proposing permanent exemptions on medical supplies and over-the-counter pet medications.

Some of the other proposed tax exemptions would last for a year. The proposals also include expanding the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.

A press release from the governor's office breaks down the proposed exemptions as follows, including the estimated savings:

Reinstates the two-week Back to School tax holiday for families in the fall and adds an additional two-week holiday in the spring for children returning to school after the winter break. The two holiday periods would save Florida families an estimated $210 million.

A permanent tax exemption for baby and toddler necessities, including diapers, baby wipes, clothing, and shoes for children under the age of 5. This would save Florida families an estimated $132.5 million.

A permanent tax exemption for cribs and strollers. This will save Florida families an estimated $4 million.

A permanent tax exemption on items that contain medicinal ingredients and medical equipment to close the gap on medical supplies and equipment that is not sales tax exempt. This would save Florida families an estimated $58.5 million.

A 1-year tax exemption for household items under $25 like laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, and trash bags. This would save Florida families an estimated $112.3 million.

A 1-year tax exemption for children’s books for children under 17 years old. This will save Florida families an estimated $16.8 million.

A 1-year tax exemption for children’s toys designated for children between the ages of 2-12. This would save Florida families an estimated $116 million.

A 1-year tax exemption for children’s athletic equipment like children’s bikes, footballs, soccer balls, rollerblades, baseballs, baseball bats, etc. This would save Florida families an estimated $33 million.