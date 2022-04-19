DeSantis expands special session to include ending special districts, including Reedy Creek

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation Tuesday expanding a special session that's set to start at 12 p.m.

During a press conference in The Villages, DeSantis said the session would now include the termination of all special districts enacted before 1968, which includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

"I am announcing today that we are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering this week. And, so yes, they will be considering the congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968," DeSantis said. "That includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District."

DeSantis Proclamation by ABC Action News on Scribd

According to its website, the Reedy Creek Improvement District was created in 1967. It encompasses 25,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties and services 19 landowners including Walt Disney Co.

The governor's proclamation said the special session "is expanded for the sole purpose of considering (a) legislation relating to independent special districts, and (b) legislation to amend Section 501.2041, Florida Statutes."

Initially, the session was only set to discuss what DeSantis said a fair congressional districts. He previously vetoed two district maps that lawmakers approved earlier this year.

Critics believe DeSantis is trying to limit the power of Black voters with the new map.