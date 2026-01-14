DeSantis appoints Seminole High grad to Florida Supreme Court

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he appointed Florida First District Court of Appeal Judge Adam Tanenbaum to the Florida Supreme Court.

Judge Tanenbaum grew up in Pinellas County and was student body president and valedictorian at Seminole High School, per the official’s website.

Tanenbaum spent most of his professional career living in Tampa and was appointed to the First District Court of Appeal by DeSantis in 2019.

Tanenbaum will replace former Justice Charles Canady, who resigned from the position on Dec. 31, 2025, to take a position at the University of Florida.

DeSantis made the announcement at a press conference on Jan. 14 at Tanenbaum's former high school in Seminole.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.