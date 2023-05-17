Daytime Emmys latest awards show postponed amid writers strike

The latest effect of the Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood is the postponement of the Daytime Emmy awards. The 50th edition of the show will now be pushed back to some time later than its original June 16 scheduled air date on CBS.

ABC's "General Hospital" is in the top spot for nominees for the 2023 Daytime Emmys, garnering 19 nominations.

The CBS soap "The Bold and the Beautiful" gained 14 nominations and "The Young and the Restless" received 13 nominations.

The Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, originally scheduled for June 17, was also postponed.

The "Kelly Clarkson Show" was at the top of the talk show field for nominations, grabbing 11.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said the 44th Sports Emmys would go ahead as scheduled for Monday, to be broadcast from Lincoln Center in New York. This year's Lifetime Achievement award will go to journalist Bryant Gumbel.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its next awards show scheduled for Feb. 24, 2024 when its two-hour ceremony will be streamed on Netflix. Submissions open on the SAG-AFTRA website on Aug. 28, 2023.

As the WGA strike moves on into the second half of May, striking Hollywood writers have agreed not to picket the upcoming 2023 Tony Awards, in whatever form the show moves forward with.

A statement from the guild said the Tonys were "altering this year's show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show."

A waiver request from organizers was denied by the guild, and the Tony Awards said it would not be televised as scheduled on June 11, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

