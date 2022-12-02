Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

Cyclist seriously injured in crash, TPD investigating

Man transported for medical treatment
tpd.jpg
<a href="https://talgov.com/">https://talgov.com/</a><br/>
tpd.jpg
Posted at 7:38 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 20:03:16-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police are investigating a crash involving a cyclist on North Monroe Street in the area of Lakeshore Drive. TPD said the man riding the bike that was hit was seriously injured and transported for medical treatment.

The call for help came in at 6:39 p.m., Thursday. TPD said the southbound side of North Monroe was closed in the area of Lakeshore Drive for the investigation. The vehicle that hit the bike was described as a small SUV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming