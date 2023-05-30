Customer stops bank robbery with 'words of wisdom' for suspect

A customer is being credited with stopping a bank robbery in California.

According to the Woodland Police Department, Eduardo Plasencia entered a Bank of the West branch last week and handed the teller a note that said he was robbing the bank and he had a gun.

Michael Armus Sr. told ABC News that he was in line behind Plasencia when he noticed something was wrong.

Armus added that he recognized Plasencia, a former neighbor, so he decided to approach him.

"I said, 'What's wrong? ... You don't have a job?'" Armus told the network. "He said, 'There's nothing in this town for me. Nothing in this town for me. I just want to go to prison.'"

Armus said he tried to reason with Plasencia before taking him outside and giving him a hug.

"His words of wisdom worked," the police department said.

While no money was taken, attempting to rob a bank is still a crime. The Woodland Police Department said Plasencia was arrested outside of the bank.

Armus told ABC News that he believes fate put him in the right place at the right time.

"I felt compassion for the man, you know what I mean?" Armus said. "What could happen to this guy to make him want to go in there and just throw his life away?"

