Wakulla Animal Services tackles overcrowding with new changes and community support

From overcrowding to a parvo outbreak, Wakulla Animal Services is struggling, and some changes are being made.

To manage the high activity, the shelter says they’re splitting their animal control and adoption departments.

Watch the video to see how the county is working to make the shelter more efficient and neighbors are doing their part

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Crowded kennels and barking dogs



The shelter has been over capacity for over a year now.



Just three weeks ago they had to close their doors after a parvo outbreak, now all the dogs have tested negative.



Karen Share who used to volunteer at the shelter is concerned about the amount of animals brought in.



“I’m worried about the animals there’s irresponsible people who leave their dogs out and get picked up by the animal control officer, so what are they going to do if they’re overcrowded.”



There will be separate contacts and social media pages.

Working under one roof, responsibilities will be divided in an effort to streamline their services.





The community is also helping in their own way.



Amy Drexler and her daughter Claire are placing donation boxes in local businesses.



All the proceeds support adoption fees, vaccinations, vet appointments, and more to support pet owners, keeping them in homes and out of shelters.



“Anyone can adopt a pet, but the next 23 months down the road a lot of people of experience job changes that may be impacting their finances and their budget so we just want to make sure we’re supporting them throughout the whole process.”



The boxes will be in several locations around the county, all the donation amounts will be updated weekly, and you can track how your contribution is used online HERE.

