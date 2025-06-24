Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Wakulla Giving Hands Grows Stronger

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — What began in a backyard is now one of Wakulla County’s most impactful nonprofits. Wakulla Giving Hands is helping hundreds of families this summer—and they’re inviting the community to join their mission.

Wakulla Giving Hands now helps hundreds of families each month with clothing, hygiene kits, and compassion.

Founded by a neighbor who once needed help herself, the nonprofit thrives on community donations and volunteers many of whom were once recipients.

It started in a backyard and now, it’s one of the biggest local nonprofits in Wakulla County.

Wakulla Giving Hands is bringing more than just clothes and hygiene supplies to families in need this summer. It's bringing hope. The organization, founded by Casey Krimbell just two years ago, has grown from a handful of bins outside her home to a lifeline for hundreds of residents every month.

“I would’ve never thought that my little inspiration to bring everybody together and to make a difference in the world would have grown 20 times the size I could’ve imagined in two years,” Krimbell said.

This summer, Wakulla Giving Hands is hosting its biggest giveaway yet, distributing free clothing and hygiene kits to families preparing for the hot months ahead. And many of the volunteers helping now were once on the receiving end of that kindness.

Krimbell’s inspiration was personal. She knows what it feels like to need help.

“I was struggling for food and to make Christmas… we had food, we had Christmas. And about two months later, food in my front yard was available for everyone every week.”

Robin Stevens is one of many people who were once recipients of aid from the organization and are now giving back.

“We have a lot of people that come from being in line and being helped themselves that want to give back to the community.”

Now, with needs growing and donations in higher demand, the nonprofit is reaching out for more volunteers and community support. Krimbell says many families still don’t know that Wakulla Giving Hands exists or that help is so close to home.

“I think the need for resources is very large, and I think that there are a lot of resources people don’t know about especially Wakulla Giving Hands.”

*If you or someone you know could use a hand or if you’re ready to lend one—Wakulla Giving Hands welcomes you to visit their location on Coastal Highway in Crawfordville.*

