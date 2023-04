TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Connors Steak & Seafood is coming to Tallahassee. Right now their Florida locations include Fort Myers and Sarasota.

Their CEO confirmed they have signed a lease to build a restaurant at Market Square Shopping Plaza close to where R.E.I. Co-op recently opened.

Connors first opened their doors in Knoxville, Tennessee back in 2004. They plan on hiring around 125 people as they get closer to opening in Tallahassee.

They plan on opening later next year.